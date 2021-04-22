CHARLESTON — When 70 percent of eligible West Virginia residents receive at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine, the mask wearing mandate may be lifted.
“If we get a first-round dose to 70 percent … we will shut this thing down,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “The mask is over … Getting rid of these masks is the goal for all of us.”
Justice made the statement during his pandemic briefing Wednesday, adding as a caveat he will still depend on the advice of experts, who may have a different, lower percentage in mind.
“But my job is to push,” he said, and his “new words” are, “Beat 588,000 bad.”
Justice said that is the number of eligible residents (age 16 and above) who have yet to get any vaccine at all, and it represents about 40 percent of the eligible population, which is 1,470,000.
Currently, 50.9 percent of residents have had at least one dose so to reach the 70 percent mark about 300,000 of that 588,000 would need to be vaccinated.
“We’ve got to get our kids on board and we’ve got to get that 16-35 age range on board, and then we’ll start moving this 50.9 percent of people who have received at least one dose, and start heading toward 70 percent,” he said. “When we get to 70 percent, we hope that these masks will be a memory. That’s what we want to strive for. Help me out, West Virginians. I really need you to encourage the kids, our college students, all the young who are around you; get vaccinated.”
Justice said cooperation is needed from everyone.
“I want these masks gone,” he said.”But absolutely we can’t stand 40 percent of our folks not wanting to take the vaccine. We’ve got to double down and we’ve got to work it.”
The vaccine is available, but localities are having difficulty finding arms to put them in.
“We still have plenty of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines … and their safety is unparalleled,” Justice said.
Maj. Gen. (Retired) James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said the effort to vaccinate has hit a wall.
“We have clearly hit a vaccine hesitancy point that we’ve got to get our fellow West Virginians past,” he said of the reluctance of residents to take the vaccine. “Our death rates have dropped but we are still losing West Virginians.”
Hoyer made an appeal to civic groups, athletic teams, businesses, churches and any entity to host a vaccine clinic.
“We will figure out how we can get you vaccinated in an expeditious manner,” he said.
Hoyer said the state went at a very fast pace initially to get everyone vaccinated and the state was a national focus for its success and for showing “we take care of each other.”
Justice said he wants to continue you that by demonstrating that residents can all pitch in to hit that 70 percent mark.
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh once again emphasized the spread of variants and how younger people are becoming infected more now.
“The UK variant is more easily transmissible, 50 percent more able to spread and that includes younger people,” he said. “Half of the patients are now under 39.”
Marsh also said classrooms remain safe with no spread, and the cases in schools are from extracurricular and social activities.
That is one of the reasons youth 16 and above should get vaccinated, he added, and the vaccines are “incredibly effective and incredibly safe.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.