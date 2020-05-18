BLUEFIELD — Indoor malls will be able to reopen on Thursday.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during his press briefing Monday morning.
A way to keep mall shoppers safe has been worked out, Justice said, so they can open their doors on May 21.
Justice also said that during Week 5 (next week) of his Comeback plan bars may reopen at 50 percent capacity on Tuesday, May 26. On that date, museums, visitors centers and zoos can also reopen.
On May 30, Justice said spas and massage businesses can reopen as well as limited video lottery retailers, with casinos reopening on June 5.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
