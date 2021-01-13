CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has dropped the age to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to 70 starting this week.
Almost 30,000 vaccines have been administered to those 80 and older in the state, he said, and enough doses are being received to drop the age.
“We received 34,960 vaccines on Tuesday,” he said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday, adding that all of those doses will be administered by the end of the weekend.
Details of when and where the vaccines will be available for those 70 and above will be released, he added, as more clinics will be offered around the state.
“Take advantage of this vaccine,” he said. “It will save your life.”
Justice also reminded everyone who is ready for the second dose of the vaccine to get it.
“If you don’t show up we are going to move on to somebody else,” he said.
