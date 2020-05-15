CHARLESTON — More businesses, including gyms, have now been been included in Gov. Jim Justice’s plan for next week’s reopenings.
Justice said Thursday gyms and health clubs may reopen May 18, during Week 4 of his six-week plan to reopen the state for business.
Whitewater rafting and zip lines have also been added to the list to reopen next week, on May 21.
Those businesses will also face strict guidelines. For example, a whitewater raft can only have six riders rather then the usual eight and bus occupancy to and from the New River Gorge will be limited to 18 riders. Thorough cleaning of rafts and all equipment after use will also be required.
Justice said these businesses were added to the list mainly because health experts think the state is now in a position with the coronavirus pandemic to open safely, as long as guidelines are followed.
“Our numbers (related to the containment of the virus) are telling us we are going to be okay,” he said. “But no one knows for sure. Don’t drop your guard.”
Justice said the state must get back to work but every situation will be closely monitored.
“We will shut back down at the drop of a hat to protect our people,” he said of any possible surge in new cases related to a reopening.
He also said the state will monitor any businesses that open too early and if they do, “we will shut them back down and address the situation.”
Other businesses opening May 21 include the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trail and associated businesses, indoor dining at restaurants at 50 percent capacity, large retail stores, state park campgrounds for in-state residents, outdoor recreation rentals, outdoor motorsports and powersports racing with no spectators, and tanning businesses.
The guidelines for all of these businesses are posted on the Governor’s website and include social distancing, occupancy limits, proper hygiene and in some cases facial coverings.
In another development Thursday, a rapid response plan is now in place to handle any significant increase in community spread of the virus.
“As West Virginians begin to re-engage in activities, increased surveillance and early identification of areas with increasing COVID-19 cases are critical to protecting the health of all residents,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and State Health Officer.
A rise in cases will trigger rapid assessment and guide action based on a seven-day rolling sum of new, non-outbreak associated cases based on population size, she said, adding that DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health will examine additional data and undertake a rapid joint assessment with the county.
Slemp said that if the rapid assessment and examination of data suggest an increase in community transmission, the county may be put on “high alert” status by the Governor.
Depending on the individual county circumstances, action plans will include providing or assigning needed resource supports and/or strongly reinforcing or potentially increasing community mitigation measures.
Slemp said that once on the heightened alert list, a county will stay on it until a consistent decrease in community spread of COVID-19 is seen. Removal from the alert list will be based on data and in collaboration with the local health department.
“This approach will provide a consistent way to allow West Virginia to return to work while ensuring that we are monitoring for and taking aggressive steps to prevent the resurgence of the virus,” she said. “Our real goal here is early detection and reducing the spread.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
