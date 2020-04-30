CHARLESTON — West Virginia is changing a “stay at home" order to a “safer at home” directive.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday afternoon he is altering the order in conjunction with many small businesses reopening on Monday, May 4, which starts Week 2 of the “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.”
“I will officially lift the stay at home order and replace it with a safer at home order,” he said, adding that his new order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.
“The order strongly encourages West Virginians to remain at home, but not stay at home,” he said.
Justice said anyone who has any symptoms that could be the coronavirus or have contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus should continue to stay at home.
On Monday, small businesses with less than 10 employees, service businesses like hair salons, barbers and dog groomers, and outdoor dining facilities can open, but a protocol must be followed to protect workers and customers.
Today starts Week 1 of his comeback plan with hospitals and other medical providers resuming more routine services and day care centers reopening.
Week 3 will start on May 11 and on May 4 the governor will provide details of which businesses that will impact. Weeks 4 through 6 will start on each following Monday.
However, Justice said any added services or reopenings are not required, it’s up to boards or business owners.
Justice also said on May 14 horse racing will resume in the state, but without spectators.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
