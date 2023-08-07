With the potential for severe storms this afternoon and evening, Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia.
With this declaration, the State Emergency Operations Center increased today at 12 p.m. from Steady State to Enhanced Watch, the governor's office said.
The National Weather Service forecast predicts heavy precipitation, damaging winds, hail, and a chance of isolated tornadoes for parts of the state. All of the Daily Telegraph's readership area is currently under a tornado watch until 9 p.m this evening.
Justice said citizens should take this potentially hazardous weather seriously and plan accordingly.
The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.
