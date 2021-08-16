CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Preparedness Monday in advance of potentially heavy rain forecasted to affect West Virginia this week from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.
Justice said the state of preparedness covers all 55 counties and allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.
So far now flood warnings or watches have been issued for the region. However, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Fred could lead to localized flooding Tuesday and Wednesday in the region.
There is a 100 percent chance of rain Tuesday night for the Bluefield area and a 90 percent chance of rain on Wednesday.
