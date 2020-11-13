CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has issued an Executive Order that will require facial coverings be worn in all indoor public places at all times and another order says that all winter sports have been postponed until Jan. 11
If businesses don’t comply with the mask order, the next step could be closure, he said, and if a customer refuses to comply, “call the police.”
Business owners and customers are obstructing justice if they do not comply with the indoor facial covering order, he added, and the only exceptions are in restaurants when customers are eating and medical issues where people cannot wear a mask. Children under 9 years old are also exempt.
Businesses must post signs and monitor people as they enter, he added, and If businesses do not comply, the next step moving forward could be closure.
"We will shut you down," he said.
Winter indoor sports cannot be played under the current surge in COVID cases he said, and by Jan. 11 the hope is things will settle down enough to start practice. However, all fall sports can be completed, including football and volleyball playoffs.
All band festivals are also canceled this spring, he said, and all band concert festivals are cancelled for the rest of the school year.
Justice also said students will not be allowed to attend in-person classes for the three weekdays following the week of Thanksgiving, which includes Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and 2. Students can return to school for in-person instruction on Dec. 3.
The orders come on the heels of new records being set for the number of active cases, hospitalizations and the average of new cases (more than 700 a day) over the last week.
Justice said all orders are due the continued records being set in positive cases and hospitalizations and the rising death rate.
All of the executive orders are effective at midnight tonight.
Contact Charles Boothe cboothe@bdtonline.com.
