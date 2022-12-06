With state revenue surplus numbers in West Virginia still growing, tax cuts for residents are continuing to be explored.
Gov. Jim Justice said during a virtual briefing Monday that, so far this fiscal year (July 1 to Dec. 1), the state’s revenue is $687.5 million above estimates.
“It is amazing,” he said. “It is absolutely wonderful.”
But Justice said voters on Nov. 8 “spoke clearly … They want us to deliver tax cuts,” referring to the reception he received for this plan for the state to refund the money residents spend in paying their local car taxes.
In Mercer County, for example, the average tax is $450 per vehicle, with more expensive vehicles possibly hitting around $2,000.
“I hope we can be successful at that,” Justice said of delivering tax breaks. “I am all in…”
The surpluses are “incredible,” he said, but there is “no guarantee they will stay there forevermore,” so the legislature must be cautious.
Justice recently said he will introduce his bill to refund car tax payments on “day one” of the 2023 legislative session, which begins Jan. 11, 2023.
But on Monday he said that he is “having lots and lots of discussions with different people in the legislature” about what will be done regarding tax relief.
“It is an opportunity beyond belief,” he said of the record surpluses. “It is very significant … It gives us the flexibility to do lots of things and it is right here at our doorstep. But we need to manage ourselves correctly. We want to be smart.”
Justice did not elaborate on specifics of those discussions, but he has also in the past pushed a cut in the state personal income tax, starting out with at least 10 percent and eventually ending the tax all together.
That not only puts money into taxpayers’ pockets, but also entices people to move into the state, he says.
But whether Justice and the GOP super majority leaders in the both the House and the Senate can work together remains to be seen.
Justice has been at odds with that leadership on the personal income tax option as a priority as well as which taxes should be eliminated, and how, a point of disagreement leading up to Nov. 8 election.
The GOP wanted Amendment 2 passed, which would have changed the state Constitution and given legislators the authority to change or end the car tax as well as the local machinery and inventory tax, and refund counties the lost revenue from both of those taxes.
However, Justice went around the state campaigning against Amendment 2, saying he does not want to end the machinery and inventory tax at this point and his refund plan on the car tax does not require a change in the state Constitution.
Amendment 2 lost overwhelmingly, but whatever action Justice wants to take will need to be passed by the legislature.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
