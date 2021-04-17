CHARLESTON — About 650,000 West Virginia residents age 16 and above have not yet been vaccinated and the supply of the COVID vaccine is now surpassing the demand.
“We continue to have plenty of the vaccines,” said Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday. “It takes us longer each week to get them in arms, not because of logistics, but people.”
Hoyer said the Task Force is ready to go anywhere to set up vaccine clinics to bring it to the people, whether at a business, church, community center, school, to “anyone who wants to host a vaccine event.”
“We are in a race,” he said. “We have some serious variations coming to our state and across the country” and the vaccines slow them down and can stop them.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said several different strains are now in the state, including the Brazilian strain, and these variants spread more rapidly and can be deadlier.
As of Friday, 365 cases of the UK (United Kingdom) variant had been confirmed in the state along with 174 cases of the California variant as well as two of the South African and the first Brazilian, which was reported in Berkeley County.
“These vaccines are incredibly effective and safe,” Marsh said, and they protect against the variants even offering more protection than the immunity that comes with already being infected.
“Vaccines work much better than that,” he said. “That is a crucial reason to choose to get vaccinated.”
Marsh also emphasized that younger people are now being infected with cases showing up in babies and kids.
Families, parents and younger people (16 - 18) can choose to get vaccinated,” he said, especially with cases showing up on high school sports teams and other extracurricular activities. “This is a call to arms for all West Virginians to choose to be vaccinated.”
Justice used an example of his own basketball team, Greenbrier East High School, he coaches of the impact of not getting vaccinated.
Although the team had been offered the vaccine recently, they refused, and now they could miss a sectional playoff game because a player has tested positive..
He said he was “dumbfounded” when he learned they did not take the vaccine.
Justice was also very blunt in his plea for residents to get vaccinated.
“This is an absolute no-brainer,” he said. “We should not be sitting around pleading and begging for our people to get vaccinated. We will have a catastrophe if these variants take hold.”
Justice compared people who think it’s over and refuse to get a vaccine to an ostrich “burying its head in the sand.”
He said he is aware that “red” states (those considered Republican because they vote that way by a large margin) tend to be the ones where there is more widespread hesitancy to be vaccinated.
According to the latest national polling, about 45 percent of Republicans say they do not want to be vaccinated.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s red or blue or Republican or Democrat,” he said. “We really need to be listening to the experts … I hate to think the only thing that is going to snap us into reality is the body bags.”
Justice said the “outside world” thought West Virginians were “too backward” to take the vaccine, but the state’s initial success of handling the pandemic and vaccinations changed that and put the state in the national spotlight in a good way.
But factions are out there “pushing propaganda (against taking the vaccine) every day,” he said, calling the propaganda and scare tactics “garbage.”
“We are not Democrats or Republicans, we are Americans and we need to lead the way,” he said, adding that the variants could take off and “whiplash” on the state.
“It this thing turns really ugly … it would be such a crying same,” he said. “Are we waiting on the ambulance showing up at the house?”
The population of the state is over 1.7 million with about 400,000 of those below 16 years old, and so far no vaccine has been approved for them.
But with about 700,000 residents with at least one dose so far, Justice said that means around 650,000 or so residents have not been vaccinated at all, so barely 50 percent of the eligible state residents will be fully vaccinated at this point and only about a third overall.
With COVID-19, herd immunity is considered possible with at least 70 percent of the population vaccinated or recovered, but other estimates put the percentage to at least 80 percent.
Justice has set a goal of at least 85 percent for the most vulnerable group, those 65 and over, and that percentage now stands at just over 75.
“Of all the vaccines that we’ve ever done throughout time, all the different things that we have come up with over the years, there’s almost nothing that protects you as well as the COVID-19 vaccine does,” he said. “The numbers are in and the numbers are astounding, in terms of how safe these vaccines have been. They are astounding in terms of the success ratios; how well these vaccines have performed.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
