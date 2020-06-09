CHARLESTON — Nursing homes in the state may soon reopen for visitation.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday he met last week with two professionals in the nursing home industry to discuss the issue.
“We had a lot of dialogue,” he said. “I want to get them to come back to me with guidelines (for visitation).”
Justice said more work was being done on it Monday and it’s a matter of coming to a consensus on what would work to ensure safety of residents and staff.
Those guidelines may include a certain area used with limited visitors at one time, with protocol like face masks and distancing in place.
Justice said it’s important for families to visit residents in nursing homes, which have been closed for visitation since March.
“There are ways we can do it,” he said. “We are on it. We are shooting for Wednesday... we will have guidelines and a definite date when we can start doing it.”
This is Week 7 of his reopening plan with youth low-contact sports like Little League and soccer practice starting as well as training for high school sports and bands.
Summer youth games can resume on June 22 and outdoor sporting events can have spectators, with social distancing.
Justice also said open-air concerts can resume after July 1, when fairs and festivals can be held as well, but with “strict guidelines” related to crowd size and social distancing.
With activities and businesses open, including allowing out-of-state visitors to places like the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and whitewater rafting on the New River (both opened May 21), no increase in positive cases has been detected.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Monday “close attention” is being paid to those areas as well as counties that border other states.
Marsh said it takes about two to three weeks for the illness to surface if it is introduced.
“Thus far, we have done well,” he said. “We are very optimistic. We are very happy and grateful we haven’t seen an outbreak.”
But Marsh cautioned that anyone in close quarters with others should wear a mask and maintain as much social distance as possible, that residents cannot let their guard down.
“A spread can start slowly,” he said.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state Health Office and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said not only are geographic locations being monitored closely, but “sectors” are as well.
Slemp said they look at work sites, churches and other settings where people congregate.
Justice said the policy continues to be that if an outbreak is detected, a rapid response team “runs to the fire” and works quickly to contain it and do the testing and contact tracing.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
