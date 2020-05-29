CHARLESTON — Practice for summer youth sports as well as conditioning associated with high school sports and activities with bands can begin on June 8.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying specific guidelines will soon be posted related to each activity.
Little League games can begin on June 22 with spectators, he said, but all attending must practice social distancing.
“These are low-contact youth sports,” Justice said. “Our medical experts agree it’s safe.”
Justice said his team has been working with the WVSSAC (West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission) on high school sports summer training programs getting started June 8.
It will follow three phases, with conditioning first, but in small groups and outside as much as possible.
The third phase will include real practice, but in smaller groups than usual.
“We need to bring the kids back and keep them apart,” he said of the initial conditioning, which will last about an hour a day for each group.
Justice also clarified that baseball and soccer are considered the more low-contact sports, but football, wrestling and basketball fall into the contact sport category and must be brought back gradually to ensure the safety of the students.
“We must protect our kids as we continue to move forward,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.