Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Summers and northeastern Mercer Counties through 300 PM EDT... At 223 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Coal City, or 9 miles southwest of Beckley, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Hinton... Pipestem... Camp Creek State Park... Buck... Flat Top... Jumping Branch... and Pipestem Resort State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for southwestern Virginia...and southeastern West Virginia. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH