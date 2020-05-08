BLUEFIELD — The Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System will reopen on Thursday, May 21.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying he has received feedback from many people on the issue and it will be open before Memorial Day weekend.
“We know how important the Hatfield-McCoy Trail is economically,” he said, adding that it is an outdoor activity and he is aware of the fact people from out of state come here to ride.
Justice said, though, rules will be in place for riders, including precautions about any illness they may have or a temperature above 100 degrees.
Other restrictions will be posted on the governor’s website.
The Hatfield-McCoy trails will be monitored closely for any issues, he added.
“Anyone who is coming to our trails, we expect you to respect us and our people who are here,” he said. “Protect yourself and protect us.”
Justice said he is happy to see the trail system reopen but “we will watch it like a hawk” to make sure rules are followed and there are no outbreaks of the coronavirus.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.