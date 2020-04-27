CHARLESTON — If the statistics hold up, next week will see the reopening of several businesses in the state, including hair salons, barbershops and outdoor dining.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that all will be done with precaution measures in place.
As he presented more guidelines for reopening of the state, the key to the process, Justice said, is when three consecutive days of the percentage of those who test positive to the total number tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) remains below 3 percent. It has been hovering around 4 percent.
But today is the first day under that threshold of 3 percent, at 2.67 precent. If that continues, the next steps in week 2 (hospitals reopening this week) will be to reopen more businesses on May 4.
However, Justice said all of the precautions must continue, including social distancing, wearing masks and protective equipment for people like barbers and hair stylists, with customers waiting in their cars as they are called in for service.
Churches can also hold services, with social distancing in place and every other pew used.
In weeks three through six, most other businesses, including retail stores, indoor restaurant dining and gyms, will be reopened, with precautions in place for protection, like limited number of patrons.
Justice said he will announce which businesses can reopen a week in advance.
The scenario could change in localities if there is an increase in positive cases or an outbreak, he added.
“We will slow down, stop or we backup,” Justice said of those incidents.
However, Justice also said there is no timeline on when visitation at nursing homes can start, movie theaters can reopen or sporting events can be held.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
