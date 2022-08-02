BLUEFIELD — Work has restarted on the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield and Gov. Jim Justice on Monday once again assured residents the bridge will soon be completed.
“I told you and told you and told you we would get it done,” he said, “and now they are over there working right now.”
Preparations are being made for a full crew to come in, and the bridge is still scheduled to be completed this year.
“I love all the folks there,” Justice said of residents impacted by not having a bridge. “They have needed that bridge for a long time. I thank the railroad for working with us, but at the end of the day you have got to have a real live commitment from our highway department and our Department of Transportation, and Jimmy Wriston is doing a heck of a job. We should be very thankful for that.”
Wriston said rain has hampered some work, but it is proceeding.
“It will be finished by the end of the year,” he said.
Work stopped in May after “soft rock” was discovered underground which made the initial plans to anchor pilings for the central pier unworkable.
Engineers had to alter plans for Brayman Construction to use casings full of concrete to anchor the pilings for the middle pier.
After the concrete is set the casings will be removed.
However, the change of plans had to be approved by Norfolk Southern’s engineering consultants, a process that took several weeks. The bridge crosses the NS tracks in Bluefield.
After the new plan was finally approved, Brayman Construction then submitted a change order that costs an extra $800,000 for the $10 million project, which had to be resolved through WVDOT.
The bridge, built in 1941 to provide access from downtown Bluefield and Princeton Avenue to the town’s North End and East Side, has been closed since June 2019 after it failed state safety inspection.
That left motorists with a lengthy and potentially hazardous narrow road to get in and out of those parts of town.
In October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced $10.5 million in federal, state and local funding to replace the decaying structure. Highways officials helped hammer out an agreement between Norfolk Southern Corporation and the city of Bluefield, who jointly owned the old bridge.
Under the agreement, Norfolk Southern agreed to turn over ownership of the bridge to the city of Bluefield and agreed to give city officials $500,000 as local match funding for construction. The West Virginia Division of Highways agreed to manage the project, with $8 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration and $2 million in funding from state sources.
In the spring of 2021, Brayman Construction Corporation was awarded a contract for $8 million to tear down the old bridge and replace it with a brand-new structure.
Replacement of the bridge will provide easy access to all parts of town and to US 19.
Contractors began disassembling the old bridge in August 2021, one piece at a time.
The new bridge, built on the same footprint as the existing span, will be 330 feet long. Construction is expected to be complete by late 2022.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.