CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Friday doubled down on his support for Pres. Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Recovery Plan.
“The nation and state must step up,” he said. “Go big or go home. How many times are we going to have to do this stimulus (using smaller amounts)? Don’t under size.”
Justice used his purchase of The Greenbrier as an example of how to pull something up that is failing.
He said he took an “aggressive” approach, spending “a lot of money” and making a commitment to the people who worked there.
“We put real dollars into the Greenbrier…” he said. “We spent a lot of money… and it worked.”
Justice said too many people and businesses are still hurting because of the pandemic and need help.
“This was not their fault,” he said. “I am absolutely in favor of going big and helping those who are hurting. We need to get America really cooking again.”
Justice has voiced his support before, and said the national debt at this point is not a concern. About $4 trillion has already been spent to handle the pandemic.
Biden’s plan includes $1,400 per individual (income of $75,000 or less) as well as more money to help small businesses, schools, municipalities and the vaccine effort.
The package was set for a House vote Friday night.
If it passed in the House, the Senate is expected to use the reconciliation process, which allows legislators to avoid the 60-vote threshold usually required for breaking filibusters and moving legislation forward.
Democrats has said they want the relief bill passed by March 14, which is when expanded unemployment benefits run out.
If all Democrats support the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and all Republicans vote against it, the 50-50 tie would be broken by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has expressed opposition to the plan and was one of 10 senators to present an alternative $619 billion package.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has been reluctant to support it, but mainly because it included a gradual hike in the minimum wage to $15.
But that part of Biden’s plan is gone. The Senate parliamentarian disallowed the inclusion of the $15 minimum wage.
Neither Manchin nor Justice supported the $15 minimum wage initiative, and Manchin’s stand could have jeopardized passage of the entire plan.
Justice said some states and cities need a $15 minimum wage because of the high cost of living while others do not and it would hurt small businesses.
“I am an advocate of getting more dollars in the pockets of everyone,” he said. “But some businesses would be hurt and it would raise unemployment.”
