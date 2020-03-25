CHARLESTON — After both residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19 in Monongalia County. Gov. Jim Justice and officials spoke on the importance of practicing social distancing.
“We do have a total of four residents that have tested positive and at least two, and we could have three, of staffers that are working there that have tested positive as well. That’s really concerning,” Justice said.
During an address on Tuesday, Justice stressed the importance of the continual practice of social distancing but also praised the early closure steps made. After an order was made, early on in W. Va.’s outbreak, to restrict visitation to long term care facilities, Justice believes that this has drastically reduced spread to the elderly.
“I thank God every day in the world for the fact that we did it [restricted access] long ago,” Justice said.
Regarding how the virus entered the care facility though the restriction was in place, Dr. Cathy Slemp, W. Va. State Health Officer and Commissioner of the W. Va. Bureau for Public Health, said, “Nursing home outbreaks of disease are not new.”
Slemp went on to explain that essential personnel is still in and out of the facility each day. With these tests returning positive of residents and employees, Slemp is looking to move forward with care.
“The focus is on managing the folks that are ill,” Slemp said.
With the elderly being at such a high risk to catch the disease, Justice also stressed the importance of taking precautions for their sake.
“I don’t know how we can be too cautions. We have got to remember that this disease is trying every day in the world to strike out elderly,” Justice said. “That’s the target of this disease. It’s going after our elderly.”
Though the Morgantown nursing home is experiencing infection, Justice is proud of how seriously the long term care industry has taken the virus. Prior to closing access to the facilities the industry heads met with Justice where they discussed the importance of protecting elderly.
Though there’s no cure or vaccine for the virus as of yet, Justice explained that one medication, which is being used to treat coronavirus patients, is made in the Mountain State.
“The Mylan Lab right now is pumping out one of the drugs, hydroxychloroquine, that drug really combated maralaria and we found that it might very well be one of the drugs to give us a breakthrough to stop this dreadful disease,” Justice said.
Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc is located in Morgantown, W. Va.
Slemp explained that those this medicine hasn’t been certified to treat cure the virus it has been approved to treat coronavirus patients. As it also treats lupus and arthritis, Slemp explained that medical care officials must ensure that patients with these separate conditions have enough of the drug for their use as well.
As businesses continue to close their doors, and Justice announced the closure of all nonessential businesses, more West Virginians are filing for unemployment. According to Justice, though these numbers are skyrocketing the state is working diligently to process them.
According to Justice, 7,000 applications for unemployment were processed through the state yesterday. Brian Abraham, of the W. Va. General Counsel, said that 16,000 applications were received on Monday.
Though many West Virginians have seen their jobs be put on pause due to closure because of the virus, Dr. Clay Marsh, WVU vice president and executive dean for health sciences, believes that having residents stay home is vital to preventing the spread.
“For us in West Virginia, as the governor did yesterday with new legislation and the ability to reduce the number of people at work and the number of people interacting outside that we hope we can be a beacon for others in this country,” Marsh said. “We can be the state that has the least impact of coronavirus from everybody else.”
Slemp emphasized the importance of isolating yourself if you believe you may have the virus or have been tested. Slemp explained that whether you’ve been tested and are awaiting results or have been tested positive people should remain in their home.
For those with coronavirus, Slemp said to “isolate yourself. Stay home for at least seven days and at least three days after the symptoms begin to resolve.”
Justice again reminded the state that March 25 has been declared a state of prayer in the state. At noon a program for the event will be broadcast and Justice is asking residents to watch and pray.
“I really urge everyone to watch it and everything, and surely pray with us and God above will hear us,” Justice said. “He will be the one to get us through this.”
Late March 20, news broke of a Bluefield College student who had tested positive for the virus. According to Josh Cline, the vice-president of Institutional Advancement, the female student had returned to her home, outside of Va. on March 12.
According to the W. Va. Department of Human Resources website, there are 39 positive cases in the state, 759 negative cases, zero deaths and six pending. Counties with positive cases include Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Putnam and Tucker.
According to the Va. Department of Health website, there are 290 cases, 45 hospitalizations and seven deaths. Areas with positive cases include: Alexandria, Botetourt, Arlington, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Amherst, Bedford, Chesapeake, Chesterfield, Charles City, Goochland, Hanover, Accomack, Fairfax, Henrico, Lee, Loudoun, Norfolk, James City, Newport News, Williamsburg, York, Prince Edward, Danville, Portsmouth, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Culpeper, Richmond City, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Albermarle, Charlottesville, Fluvanna, Louisa, Gloucester, Virginia Beach, Franklin County, Isle of Wight and Suffolk.
