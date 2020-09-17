CHARLESTON — While the number of new virus cases being reported in southern West Virginia has decreased in recent days, the pandemic is still raging statewide.
During a virtual briefing Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice confirmed another 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Mountain State, including the death of an 80-year old female from Wood County, a 79-year old female from Boone County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Mason County, an 89-year old female from Mingo County, an 88-year old female from Mason County, and an 84-year old female from Logan County.
Justice said 220 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the state over the last 24 hours with another 3,200 cases being considered active. He said the number of people who have recovered to date from the virus is just under 10,000. Furthermore, Justice said West Virginia currently ranks as the third highest state in the nation for the spread of the virus.
A mass testing event held last week by the Mercer County Health Department found only four new COVID-19 cases among the 145 individuals who were tested.
One of the four individuals who tested positive was from McDowell County, and a second was a repeat positive, according to Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department.
Donithan said a total of four positive tests were returned from the 145 test samples taken on Sept. 11 at the health department.
“We only had two new positives from Mercer County,” she said.
Donithan said those positive cases will be followed by contact tracing. She said the health department now has three certified contact tracers.
Justice once again pleaded Wednesday with young people in the state to take precautions against the virus, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Many young people who contract the virus may be asymptomatic, or develop only mild symptoms. However, they can spread the highly contagious virus to others, including the elderly who are at the greatest risk of COVID-19.
“The elderly is the number one target, and they just can’t fight it off” Justice said of the virus. “I ask you please, over and over again, please help these people. Please take the responsibility and step up.”
Current areas of concern in West Virginia are Kanawha and Monongalia counties. Both counties are once again in the red in the state’s color-coded county alert system, which determines which counties can hold in-person school instruction and sporting events. The virus caseload in Monongalia County is largely contributed to West Virginia University.
Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education, said state and national health experts both agree that the best way to deal with students who test positive for COVID-19 is to keep them on campus — in an isolated, secured and monitored location — so that they won’t contribute to community spread of the virus.
Justice said the key to tracking the spread of the virus is testing. He says the state is hoping to get to a point of testing as many as 7,000 people a day — with a particular emphasis on counties that are red and orange.
“We don’t want to achieve just the ability to go to school or play a game,” Justice said. “What we want to achieve is wellness in the county. We know there are many people out there who are spreaders who are spreading this and don’t even know they are sick. So if we can encourage more testing — and stop me from going through this and reading like I’m doing today about 10 more deaths — I’ve got to have tests. I’ve got to have bunches of tests. Especially in the super red counties.”
Justice said 30 outbreaks are still being reported at long-term care facilities across the state. However, one previous outbreak site in Mercer County — the Princeton Health Care Center — is no longer being listed as an outbreak site by the state. There are no current residents or staff members at the nursing home who are positive with the virus. However, all 24 of Mercer County’s coronavirus deaths to date came from the Princeton Health Care Center.
During the media question and answer session of Wednesday’s pandemic briefing, Justice once again fielded questions about the state’s color-coded alert system, and how it is confusing to some parents and state residents. He also was asked if the state was “lowering the bar” in order to get more children back into school with the color-coded system.
That led to Justice once again defending the alert system, and the recent addition of a gold color. Gold is now in addition to green, yellow, orange and red classifications.
“This one you already know the answer to,” Justice said in response to the question. “Just like you said there already is no answer. You just have to do the best you can possibly do to live with this until we get the vaccine.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.