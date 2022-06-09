A gas tax pause or any other fuel cost relief for state residents is “dead on arrival” and is no longer being considered.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday the GOP majority in the Legislature “does not have an interest in it” so there is no point in calling a special session to consider it.
“It’s dead … It’s gone. That is all there is to it,” he said. “That situation (considering the gas tax pause) is over.”
On Monday, Justice indicated he was willing to consider it, saying the $35 million a month lost through a pause in the 35.7-cents a gallon state tax could be made up with other funds.
“I have been doing a lot of thinking,” he said Monday, and it may be a good way to “give a little back” to residents without jeopardizing needed road money. “Maybe is is something we ought to do.”
Justice said one of the reasons he was taking another look at it now is because the price a gallon keeps rising, well above what it was in March and approaching $5 a gallon.
But on Wednesday Justice said he has never really been in favor of it at all.
“I didn’t think it was a good idea before and I still don’t,” he said. “From the standpoint of calling a special session in regard to a gas tax holiday, it is absolutely going to be two things: a total waste of time and, on top of that, it will absolutely cost the taxpayers money … We’ve heard from the majority of the Legislature, and they do not have an interest. It’s dead. It’s gone.”
Justice said he agreed with Republican leadership that pausing the tax could cause legal issues and he does not want to pull the $35 million a month out of the road work system.
When the gas tax pause issue was raised in March, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, issued a joint statement saying there are a “multitude of legal reasons” to avoid the pause as well well as the loss of the monthly revenue for roads.
Their position has not changed.
West Virginia is seeing a record surplus for this year, already exceeding $1 billion, with some suggesting the money taken from roads with the gas tax pause could be replaced from the surplus.
Members of the Democratic leadership pushed the gas tax pause idea in March and again on Tuesday in a virtual press conference, and even mentioned that Justice may be behind them on this.
But Justice called the press conference “grandstanding” and said he wants no part of it.
“Don’t associate me with Democrats on a soapbox,” he said.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier County, led Tuesday’s press conference and responded to Justice’s change of mind on Wednesday.
“I’m disappointed that we can’t come together to provide tax relief for West Virginians,” he said in a statement. “People are hurting badly and we can do something to make gas more affordable right now here in West Virginia. A gas tax holiday would save folks $7 each trip to the pump. For those of us who aren’t rich, that adds up to a lot of money. It’s enough to pay for a commute to work, two gallons of milk, or a prescription co-pay. To sit on $1.1 billion in Charleston while West Virginia families make sacrifices is just plain wrong.”
Baldwin also suggested a rebate to state residents, but Justice did not indicate that is a possibility.
“People expect us to work together to solve problems,” Baldwin said. “I’m disappointed we can’t work together to provide direct tax relief for working people when they need it most.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.