A gas tax pause in West Virginia is “dead on arrival” and is no longer being considered.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday the GOP majority in the Legislature “does not have an interest in it” so there is no point in calling a special session to consider it.
“It’s dead … It’s gone. That is all there is to it,” he said. “That situation (considering the gas tax pause) is over.”
On Monday, Justice indicated he was willing to consider it, saying the $35 million a month lost through a pause in the 35.7-cents a gallon state tax could be made up with other funds.
“I have been doing a lot of thinking,” he said Monday, and it may be a good way to “give a little back” to residents without jeopardizing needed road money. “Maybe it is something we ought to do.”
But Wedneday Justice said he has never really been in favor of it at all.
“I didn’t think it was a good idea before and I still don’t,” he said, adding that, at this point, he does not intend to offer any relief at the pump to residents in any form, but ideas may surface.
Justice said he agreed with Republican leadership that pausing the tax could cause legal issues and he is also reluctant to pull the $35 million a month out of the road work system, where the gas tax money goes.
Members of the Democratic leadership pushed the idea in March and again on Tuesday in a virtual press conference, and even mentioned that Justice may be behind them on this.
But Justice called the press conference “grandstanding” and said he wants no part of it.
“Don’t associate me with Democrats on a soapbox,” he said.
