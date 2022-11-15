The flu is coming and everyone should be vaccinated for it.
That was the message from Gov. Jim Justice during his pandemic briefing Monday.
“The flu is coming,” Justice said. “It is all around us now (in other states).”
Getting a flu shot is crucial, he said, and people can get a flu shot and the COVID Omicron booster at the same time.
Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary, said West Virginia saw its first flu death last week when a child passed away.
Crouch also said health officials are closely watching hospital capacity in the state after RSV (respiratory syncytia virus) has made children sick, many resulting in hospitalizations.
“Pediatric beds are still available,” he said, with only a couple of hospitals at capacity. “This week has been a little better.”
But the flu season could heighten the issue.
“We have not really hit the flu season yet,” he said.”That is why we are concerned and we are tracking that.”
Crouch said two meetings are held each week with the West Virginia Hospital Association and hospitals in the state.
“We want to make sure hospitals have what they need,” he said, referring to supplies. “We are hoping this does not get any worse.”
Bonnie Allen, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said flu cases are on the rise, but she has not yet seen any totals from the state.
According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), an early increase in seasonal fu activity continues nationwide.
The CDC reported late last week that at least 2.8 million cases have reported, with 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths.
Justice also read a list of 21 more COVID-related deaths in the state, bringing the overall total to 7,557.
Cases have been gradually falling and the state now is almost all green on the County Alert System map, with only three counties in yellow.
Mercer County has only 20 active cases as of Monday. Monroe County had six active cases and McDowell County reported only three.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
