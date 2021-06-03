CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice, members of his family and several of his businesses have filed a civil action against Carter Bank & Trust, seeking damages of $421 million related, in part, to financing arrangements for outstanding loans.
The complaint, filed this week in U.S. District Court Southern District of West Virginia at Beckley, alleges Carter Bank defendants participated in conduct … “violating anti-competitive behavior statute, breach of contract and in particular the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and breach of fiduciary duties and aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duties relating to financing arrangements between Plaintiffs and Defendants.”
A declaratory judgment is also being sought relating to loan modifications in 2017 made by Carter Bank that, the plaintiffs allege, are “unenforceable” and puts the defendants in a position that they “are not entitled to take any action to realize upon such loans (or collateral therefor or guarantees thereof) as may become due and payable without providing Plaintiffs a good faith opportunity to repay those loans.”
Justice Entities have about $368 million of debt in outstanding loans with Carter Bank, which, according to the complaint, is the remaining debt from $775 million in loans in 2016 with $407 million of that paid down.
The complaint details Justice’s relationship with the late Worth Carter, who died in 2017, and that is when the problems started.
“Worth Carter prided himself on making loans and building banking relationships by establishing relationships of trust with his borrowers,” the complaint said. “For Worth Carter, a handshake and his word were paramount. When Worth Carter and Governor (Jim) Justice began (in 2001) and grew their financing relationship, they understood that the relationship was premised on mutual expectations of good faith and honor.”
Loans were made to Justice Entities that eventually grew to that $775 million.
“This relationship has been massively profitable for Carter Bank,” the complaint says. “Over the duration of the relationship, the Justice Entities have paid approximately $238.5 million in interest and fees. Over the same time period, Carter Bank has suffered no losses on its loans to the Justice Entities.”
Justice was asked to give the eulogy at Worth Carter’s funeral, reflecting an “expansive and personal” relationship.
The complaint said the plaintiffs had been comfortable with a 20-year term loan structure that had been in place. But after Worth Carter died in early 2017, “the relationship between the Justice Entities and the institution that Worth Carter left behind ... abruptly and rapidly began to deteriorate.”
Defendants “resorted to bad faith and unprofessional conduct towards Plaintiffs, including engaging in egregious misdirection that had the effect of inducing the Justice Entities into technical default, which Defendants then used as leverage to demand additional protection and security in the form of previously unavailable cross-default provisions in multiple loan agreements, broad-based cross-collateralization, and severely accelerated maturity dates,” the complaint alleges.
Another allegation against the defendants said they “engaged in arbitrary conduct that disrupted Plaintiffs’ businesses, including without notice, reason or cause, refusing to fund advances under a $64 million construction loan to the Oakhurst Club, LLC (in White Sulphur Springs) pursuant to the terms of a loan agreement and note in connection with which Defendant Carter Bank held a deed of trust on the certain properties as collateral. Without that financing, construction could not be completed, causing catastrophic damage to Oakhurst and the other Greenbrier Entities … including, without limitation, the loss of sale proceeds (an average of $625,000 per lot) on 367 lots.”
Defendants also, according to the complaint, “orally promised to give (and repeatedly assured they would give) the Plaintiffs flexibility regarding loan payments and additional minimal financing to allow assets to be prepped for sale, only to delay, obfuscate and then refuse to document such agreements, precipitating technical defaults.”
Carter Bank also required, the complaint alleges, that “certain loans, for a total outstanding loan balance of over $268 million, be converted from 20-year notes to various forms of extremely short-term notes … These demands put Plaintiffs between a rock and a hard place. Facing an acceleration of over $268 million in debt as a result of the technical default and fearful of alienating its near exclusive financing provider, Plaintiffs had no choice but to acquiesce to the oppressive demands. Seeing an opportunity to take unilateral action against the Justice Entities in Fall 2017, Carter Bank created a mousetrap around the small September 1 payment, feigned cooperation, induced a default, and laid the groundwork to continue squeezing the Plaintiffs – all to the Plaintiffs’ enormous detriment.”
Most recently, in connection with loan payments due on June 1, 2021, by some Greenbrier Entities, including Oakhurst, plaintiffs have attempted to have a “constructive discussion” of the June 1 payment, but they “have been met with outright refusal to engage in any substantive discussion, even when such discussion is about repaying all the Greenbrier Entities’ outstanding loans,” the complaint alleges.
It also alleges “Carter Bank’s efforts to frustrate repayment are primarily motivated by an effort to preserve an interest stream of approximately $15 million per year at Carter Bank, which during the 12 months ended March 31, 2021 reported earnings of only $ 9.9 million.”
“Plaintiffs do not dispute that they received the funds lent by Carter Bank, but also note that Carter Bank’s behavior has caused massive damage to the Justice Entities, which will be demonstrated at trial to amount to at least approximately $421 million,” according to the complaint.
Additional agreements agreed to by the Justice Entities since September 2017 are “unenforceable because they were obtained under deceptive terms and unfair practices,” the complaint alleges.
The plaintiffs are also asking for punitive damages as allowed by law; costs, interest, expenses and attorneys’ fees; and pre-judgment and post-judgment interest on the Plaintiffs’ damages as allowed by law.
Plaintiffs include Bellwood Corp., Greenbrier Hotel Corp, Greenbrier Golf and Tennis Club Corp., Greenbrier Medical Institute LLC, Justice Family Group, LLC, James C. Justice Companies, Inc., James C. Justice II, Cathy Justice and James C. Justice III.
Gov. James C. Justice II also this week says he will stand behind a $700 million debt to Greensill Capital, a London-based based finance firm that filed for bankruptcy in March.
Those loans relate to investments in Bluestone Coal, which he purchased from a Russian company in 2015, a deal that included several coal mining operations in Southern West Virginia.
Carter Bank is headquartered in Martinsville, Va. and has 104 branches in Virginia and North Carolina, including banks in Tazewell and Cedar Bluff.
The company has not yet responded to the complaint.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.