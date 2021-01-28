CHARLESTON — The number of COVID-19 doses coming to the state will rise slightly next week, a trend that may be sustained and gradually increased.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday that the (Pres. Joe) Biden Administration is increasing its dose allocation to all states next week and continues to push to obtain more vaccine, ordering 200 million more doses.
“Both companies (Pfizer and Moderna) are ramping up production,” he said.
The number of doses next week will increase from 23,600 to 27,300.
Justice said he and state officials are “screaming like crazy for more doses” and the state’s allotment should be based on more than just population.
“We thought we would be tremendously rewarded for doing a wonderful job,” he said of the state’s number one ranking in efficiently distributing and administering the vaccine. “The doses that come in on Monday or Tuesday, by Sunday they’ve gone into an arm.”
As of Wednesday, he said, the state, with the help of the National Guard, local health departments, pharmacies, hospitals and other health care providers, has administered more than 171,000 first doses and more than 46,000 second doses.
“We are saving lives and we need to keep it going,” he said.
The mechanism is in place to accomplish the goal, he added, but more vaccines are needed.’
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who heads the InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, dispelled a rumor that not enough second doses are available for vaccines, saying that is not an issue. Pfizer doses are three weeks apart and Moderna’s are four weeks apart.
“We are receiving the appropriate number of doses that we need…(for the second shots),” he said. “We are working with our federal partners and we are maintaining the appropriate doses we need.”
Hoyer also said vaccination clinics will be available in all 55 counties next week, and residents who are in line for the shots (65 and older) should preregister through the state’s new centralized system: online at vaccinate.wv.gov or call 833-734-0965.
The new preregistration system came on line Monday morning and has been running well, said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer.
“We are seeing an encouraging number of people signing up for the vaccine through the website,” she said.
Bill Crouch, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), said the state is working on an integrated system to make sure no one slips through the cracks, and that will include residents who have signed up through local health departments and those who have already received the first and/or second doses.
“We are merging these lists in such a way that priorities at the local level stay the same,” he said, to prevent anyone to jump ahead of someone else.
That merge process should be complete by Feb. 8, he added, and will be used to set appointments.
Any resident 65 and older is urged to use the website to preregister. Once they sign up, they will be notified when and where to go for the vaccine.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.