BLUEFIELD — Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that all West Virginia fairs and festivals will be allowed to resume on May 1, with updated safety guidelines.
"I am so hopeful that we will be able to have our fairs and festivals. To be able to do that, we really need you to take advantage of getting these vaccines. These vaccines are the ticket," Justice said. "If they chose to attend these events, but they're a part of our fiber, we want them to go on. Unless there is a real backslide, we want to have those fairs and festivals."
Justice also announced an update to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Monday morning, stating that any West Virginian over the age of 16 may register for the vaccine.
"If you are 16 years of age and older and you want to get vaccinated, go get it," Justice said. "We are going to continue prioritizing 65 older. Let's get everybody in this state vaccinated."
Justice adamantly asked his constituents to "ignore all that propaganda."
"All the data, everything tells us right to our face, if you get vaccinated, really and truly, very unlikely you could still get COVID. Worst-case scenario ... you get it, but the likelihood of hospitalization is low and death is lower," Justice said. "We need this number to fly past 80 percent and the only way we will get there is you quit listening to this garbage people tell you not to get the vaccine. We want this number to go on past 80, 85, we want to try every way we can to save your life."
Justice began his press briefing by reading and recognizing 12 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state of West Virginia. "I do not want us to lose focus, we lost 12 more great West Virginians," Justice said.
Over the weekend, 276 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state with a 5.21 daily positivity rate.
"Our active cases have increased. We were under 5,200, we are up to 5,600 now," Justice said.
Justice asked all West Virginia residents 65 years of age and older to immediately get tested for COVID-19 if they feel any symptoms.
"We are on the home stretch here, we just need everyone to get that shot in the arm," West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, answered questions about virus tracings and CDC Guidelines for vaccinated people.
"Every COVID case we come across goes through a vigorous interview with standardized questions," Amjad said. "You have to be fully vaccinated with full two doses, two weeks after that to the safety zone."
Amjad said more guidelines should be available from the CDC soon, as more people are fully vaccinated.
During his Monday pandemic briefing, Justice addressed the investigation of unreported COVID-19 deaths in the state, which came to light recently.
"I have been told we will complete that this week. I want them to turn over every stone and be absolutely certain of what they report and 100 percent certain," Justice said. "We do not want to lose focus with all the good that is going on but we can always do better and I promise that I am going to push everybody to help and assist in any way we can."
According to theDHHR, 267,927 West Virginians are currently fully vaccinated. Another 441,903 West Virginians have received their first dose of the vaccine.
There are currently 5,600 current active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.