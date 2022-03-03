CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday Pres. Joe Biden could have stopped the invasion of Ukraine “in its tracks” if he reversed course on the nation’s energy policy during his State of the State address.
“Our nation has the spotlight of the world on us,” he said. “We’ve got to be energy independent. If President Biden would have come out and said, considering what’s on the table, we’re going to open this thing up, we’re going to build Keystone and all of our pipelines here, we’re going to open up drilling, you would have stopped this war right in its tracks.”
Justice made the remarks during his pandemic briefing, once again urging energy independence.
“President Biden, I thought, did a pretty decent job in his delivery, but the substance was not very good,” Justice said. “I wish President Biden would have come out and said our nation needs to be energy independent.”
Last week, Justice said it is time to “encompass” all forms of energy and the Biden Administration needs to do a “reset” on fossil fuels because the Russian aggression shows how energy can be “weaponized.”
Energy independence means using coal and gas and all forms of energy to reach a point of independence, he said.
“This country needs to be totally energy independent. Without any question, if it were we would feel better, stronger and better off.”
During his Wednesday briefing, Justice continued to deliver some good news related to the pandemic as active number of COVID cases, hospitalizations and the transmission rate all are subsiding sharply.
“We don’t want to completely drop our guard by any stretch, but it’s starting to feel like we are really, really getting out of this,” he said. “The sun is starting to shine on us.”
Only 2,143 active cases were reported Wednesday, a 90 percent drop over the last five weeks. Hospitalizations (481) are down 56 percent since the most recent peak, while ICU patients (124) are down 48 percent and patients on ventilators (64) are down 54 percent.
As a result of the decreases, Justice said the strain on the state’s healthcare system has lessened to the point the West Virginia National Guard will be completing its mission of providing additional staffing support at hospitals throughout the state on March 11.
Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties are all in the green on the County Alert System map, a trend around the state as 50 of the state’s 55 counties are now green.
However, state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said COVID deaths are still being reported with the state total reaching 6,381 on Wednesday.
Marsh said the state, considering the level of immunity because of vaccinations and previous infections, continues to move in the direction of going from a pandemic (widespread) to an endemic (more isolated).
But that is “if the virus doesn’t make a left turn and mutate and become another variant we are not ready for immunologically,” he added.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
