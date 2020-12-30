CHARLESTON — On Jan. 19, all elementary and middle school students can return to school regardless of the color code and high school students may return to classrooms in counties in the orange category, but not in red.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement today, also saying the start of winter sports has been delayed until March 1.
“We have got to get our kids back in school,” he said, adding that students are safer in schools because COVID transmission rates are extremely low among students, especially those 15 years old and younger.
Justices said virtual learning has been tried and does not work.
“In the first semester, a third of students are receiving failing grades in at least one core class,” he said. “The virtual learning model does not work for most students without consistent live” monitoring from their school.
After consulting with all medical and education experts, Justice said, the consensus is that students must be back in classrooms, and they are safe there as long as strict protocol is followed.
“The kids are suffering for not being in school,” he said, referring not only to education but also some dangers kids can face being at home all the time.
Justice also said he hates it that winter sports is delayed again from the initial Jan. 11 date but it has to be done.
As of today, 54 of 55 counties in the states are in either the red or orange categories because of COVID spread. Before today’s announcement, no students in those 54 counties would be recommended to return to the classrooms if the state Department of Education reflects that same map on Saturday.
Justice emphasized that returning to school will remain under local control, though, but the state is recommending returned students to the classrooms.
"We are putting a stake in the sand today to get our kids back in school," he said.
He also announced that all teachers and staff age 50 year old and older in schools will receive the vaccination in the next two to three weeks. After that, all other teachers and personnel will receive the vaccine to be ready for students.
Justice said another target population for the vaccine now is residents 80 years old and older that will start immediately, being offered at many locations with those being announced today.
“It’s about age, age, age,” he said of the vulnerable older population. “We believe the faster we can get shots in the arms of people … the more lives we are going to save. We have got to do it.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
