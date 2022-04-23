West Virginia is once again taking action to help out Ukraine.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday afternoon the state National Guard is providing armored personnel carriers to fight Russian aggression.
Following a request from the Department of Defense (DOD), the National Guard will give an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) to Ukraine as part of a drawdown of DOD inventories to support the country, Justice said.
These APCs are used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from small arms fire and the effects of artillery, he said.
“By joining with other states in sending numerous of these armored vehicles to Ukraine, we hope and pray that this will give Ukrainian forces a major leg up in their defense of their home country,” Justice said. “In West Virginia, we will always stand up for what’s right, which is why we stand united with Ukraine and will continue to help in every way possible, especially as we continue to learn about the war crimes and other atrocities that continue to occur in this unprovoked and intolerable attack on a nation and its people.”
Last month, Justice directed the WVNG and the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security to help Ukraine by collecting unused or recently expired ballistic vests from law enforcement agencies across the state.
He also asked the West Virginia Legislature to join him in pledging $5 million in assistance for a Ukrainian maternity and children’s hospital that had been bombed by Russian military forces.
“With Putin choosing to continue his deadly assault on Ukraine, he has shown us what he truly is: a monster and a madman,” Justice said. “He’s blown up maternity hospitals, innocent people are being killed every day. Despite all the sanctions placed on Russia from across the globe, Putin continues his unyielding path of destruction, tearing apart family after family. As I’ve said several times, if he’s not going to stop on his own, we need to make him stop. We can’t be afraid to act. We are America. We need to do something about it.”
Justice doesn’t want to just help out, he wants Ukraine to win.
“If it’s not going to stop,” he said of Russian aggression, “let’s win the game. Let’s send them home.”
Justice also said during the briefing an RFP (Request for Proposal) has been issued for bids on a consultant contract to provide an organizational assessment of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) “from top to bottom.”
“If we have deficiencies, we will fix them,” he said, adding that DHHR did not “get this way on my watch.” It has had problems for long time.
“The great thing is, we are addressing it now,” he said, at least in part because the state has the surplus funding to do it.
On a pandemic related item, Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said another subvariant has surfaced.
Marsh said it is Omicron BA.2.12.1, but it is “no more severe (than other variants) but spreads quicker.”
This variant is replacing BA.2, he said, which also continues to spread.
“COVID is likely the most infectious respiratory virus we have seen in our lifetimes,” he said.
Marsh cautioned that vaccinations and boosters remain crucial, especially for people over 50.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.