BLUEFIELD — Gov. Jim Justice not only delivered money to the City of Bluefield for a gas line earlier this week, he also presented Bluefield State University with grant money previously approved.
BSU President Robin Capehart said the $2.5 million grant “will contribute to our ability to expand housing and new academic programs at the Medical Education Center and begin the process of revitalizing our student union.”
About $500,000 will be used for the student union upgrades, he said, and $2 million for further renovations at the Medical Education Center (former Bluefield Regional Medical Center).
“It will be used to build out classrooms,” he said.
About 20 more beds for students will also be added.
The university is using the facility for its health sciences program after it was acquired from Princeton Community Hospital in late 2020 for $1.
BRMC was purchased by PCH in 2019 and then all in-patient services were discontinued in 2020, but PCH maintains the PCH Bluefield Emergency Department in the facility with BSU using the rest.
Financial struggles at BRMC, exacerbated by the pandemic, prompted the sale.
After BSU made the purchase, renovations started, resulting in the first on-campus housing at the school since 1968.
In July, 2021, more than 150 beds were filled and the former hospital’s cafeteria continues to be used for students, as well as the public.
Earlier this year, BSU received $300,000 in Community Projects Funding to remodel space at the center for community clinics.
Capehart said at the time that BSU, as an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), intends to address “minority health disparities in this region by providing free health care services to the community.”
“These services will include administering vaccines, mammograms, bp checks, glucose screenings, and health fairs,” he said.
The space at the Medical Education Center allows the university to expand health science degree offerings as a response to fill in-demand jobs.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.