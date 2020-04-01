CHARLESTON — The West Virginia May 12 primary has been postponed.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying the date has been moved to June 9.
“I was absolutely hopeful” to have the election on time, he said, “but as we get closer and closer it is apparent that is the wrong thing to do.”
Justice said he met with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner and “all agree that what we should do is move it forward … to June 9.
“Based on where we are today with the coronavirus, by May 12 can the people of West Virginia vote at their polling place … and the answer was unequivocally, ‘no,'" he said.
Justice also said that June 9 is the first Tuesday after the official end of the school year.
“I am still hopeful we can get in two or three weeks of school,” he said. Schools have officially been closed through April 30.
Having the election on May 12 could have meant the schools used for precincts would then be used by students and Justice has said he was concerned about that with the possibility of exposing students to the virus.
But by June 9, schools would already be out anyway.
Justice said all absentee ballots should continue to be sent in.
The decision was also made in part because of the assessment of the coronavirus spread, which President Donald Trump said Tuesday may be on its way to reaching its peak this month.
“The next couple of weeks are pivotal,” Justice said, referring to Trump’s comments and the death toll in the country from the virus could be between 100,000 and 240,000.
Justice said it’s already to the point that about 200 people are dying every two or three hours, which is about the average number of passengers on an airliner.
The date for the next consideration of whether to continue measures like stay at home and social distancing has been extended to April 30.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
