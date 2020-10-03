CHARLESTON — A recent series of testing events in Kanawha County shows how crucial more testing is and why the “aggressive testing” initiative will work, state officials said Friday.
Gov. Jim Justice said more than 2,000 were tested recently in the county and 85 positive COVID-19 were found.
“It probably means those 85 people were walking around and had no earthly idea they had this disease,” he said. “We could never have identified those 85 spreaders if we had not tested. That is the key to this entire thing. When we find the spreaders we absolutely shut it down.”
With the state’s “RT” value (how many people one positive person infects) at .94 that means each person will on average infect almost one other person.
Justice said that means those 85 could infect almost another 85, with the number almost doubling each time as the virus spreads.
“You saved lives by identifying those 85 people,” he said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said testing is also an opportunity to stop a “super spreader,” which are positive cases that end up infecting up to 80 percent of the total positives.
“Maybe one of the President’s inner circle may fit that bill,” he said of a super spreader. “Extensive testing can isolate the spreaders. This is the way to have healthy communities.”
On Pres. Donald Trump’s positive test for the virus, Justice said if he can get the virus anyone can.
“It can infect any of us,” he said, adding that is why it’s not only crucial to test but also to not “drop our guard” on practicing proper protocol, especially wearing a mask.
Dropping that guard “can kill you,” he said.
Marsh calls it an “ubiquitous virus that is everywhere.”
In response to a question about money being available to pay for the continued aggressive testing, Justice said it is there.
“We really got the money that will take us for a long ways down the trail as far months and maybe even years,” he said, adding that the money is in a “bucket” from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
Justice also once again emphasized the aggressive testing is “not to move colors” on the County Alert System.
“Bull feathers!” he said of the accusation, again using the Kanawha County testing as an example of the purpose.
“How many lives would we have lost if we had not done this?” he said. “How much is that life worth?”
An injunction related to the color coding is planned to be filed in Kanawha County by the West Virginia Education Association challenging changes to the County Alert System map.
“Our members have watched the constant manipulation of the map,” said WVEA President Dale Lee. “As each rendition failed to provide the desired results sought by our state leaders, additional changes were made. The map manipulation has gone on long enough. Citizens and educators have lost confidence and trust that the changes made to the map are in the interest of safety and public health.”
Lee said in announcing the legal action that the “only way to restore confidence in the process and ensure safety in our public schools is to adopt a new system from independent experts recognized in the field of infectious diseases and public health, such as the original color-coded map from Harvard.”
“The latest changes to the map simply go too far and the illusion of a ‘green map’ does not mean it is safe to return to in-person learning in many of our counties,” he said.
Lee was referring to, in part, the increased testing and the use of the positivity rate (the percentage of positive tests to the total tested) as one of the basic criteria to place a county in particular color code. That option was added on Sept. 26.
The positivity rate is generally lower than the initial measuring tool, which is the rolling seven-day average of new positive cases.
“I do not have any patience with political moves,” Justice said earlier this week in response, adding that he respects parents’ concerns but will not comment further on potential lawsuits.
County schools have a choice of which of the two criteria they use. Mercer County announced Thursday it is using the rolling average rate, not the positivity rate, which puts the county in yellow rather than the green reflected on the state map.
“It is Mercer County Schools’ belief that our students’ and employees’ health and safety is of paramount importance; we will employ a cautious approach while providing continuity and stability to our students’ schedules,” said Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers.
Justice said on Friday there are 19 outbreaks (at least two linked positive cases in a school) in schools around the state with 46 positive cases.
“We are handling that very well,” he said of the low number of cases for the entire state and the mitigation and safety protocol efforts.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
