By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of preparedness Tuesday for 51 West Virginia counties in anticipation of an expected winter storm.
The winter storm, which is already impacting much of the nation, could bring snow and ice to West Virginia and neighboring Virginia Wednesday night into Friday.
Another four counties in West Virginia — Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, and Wayne — are under a state of emergency due to current power outages and road blockages, the governor’s office said.
Justice is calling upon the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to stand by on “high alert” to coordinate a potential response to the winter storm.
Winter storm watches are already in effect for most of the region, including Mercer, Tazewell, McDowell, Buchanan, Giles and Bland counties.
The winter storm watch is in effect for Wednesday evening through Friday morning. According to the winter storm watch, heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible with up to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulations possible, according to the watch.
“Significant amounts of snow, sleet, and freezing rain are possible,” the winter storm watch statement said. “The precipitation may start as a mix of snow and sleet on Wednesday night and change over to freezing rain for most locations by Thursday. Colder air could change the precipitation back to a mix of snow and sleet by late Thursday evening.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.