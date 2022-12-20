Gov. Jim Justice declared Tuesday a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to the dangerously cold temperatures and winter storm event forecast to hit the state this week.
The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills and strong winds beginning Wednesday and continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend.
The declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond to the impending winter storm, posturing personnel and resources to respond quickly should an emergency develop.
Coordinating agencies are on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) should the need arise. To assist emergency management officials tracking the storm’s path, Justice the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners, and EMD liaisons will provide updates from each county.
Temperatures in the region will fall rapidly Friday, with a low of near 0 degrees expected Friday night. A daytime high of only 15 degrees is expected for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will fall to around 3 degrees Saturday night.
There is still uncertainty as to how much snow the Bluefield area could see Thursday night into Friday. The precipitation could begin as freezing rain.
