CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The state cannot be “asleep at the wheel,” he said, and must be proactive to control the possible spread of the virus.
“This is serious stuff,” Justice said in a press conference this afternoon, adding that, so far, no one has tested positive out of 84 tests. But that could change.
Justice said everyone should “stay calm, be smart, use great hygiene” and take care of the elderly, who are highly susceptible to the virus.
Justice also said residents should not “make a mad rush to the grocery store.”
“There is no need to panic,” he said. “There is a food supply. We will not run out of food.”
Avoiding crowds is a good idea, he said, with gatherings of more than 50 not recommended.
“We are beginning to work on a personnel policy about people coming to work,” he said, adding that agencies are working on their own plans.
But Justice said it’s a matter of possibly working from home and making sure kids are taken care of since schools are closed at least through March 27.
So far, places like bars and restaurants are not being closed, he said.
The federal government is working on supplying more testing materials, he added.
