CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency Tuesday for all 55 West Virginia counties due to an increasing threat of flash flooding and severe storms from now-Tropical Depression Ida.
“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact Ida may bring to our state,” Justice said. “West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets. And please: do not endanger yourselves, your loved ones, or our first responders by trying to drive through flood waters.”
Justice said periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected in West Virginia. Rain is already falling in Bluefield.
According to the governor’s office, rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected to occur through Wednesday, with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches possible. Justice said West Virginia has already received several inches of rainfall recently, which has primed soils and rivers for potential flooding.
The state of emergency allows state agencies to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment and other assets.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also has declared of state of emergency in anticipation of the approaching storm.
