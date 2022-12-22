Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties Thursday due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days.
The National Weather Service is predicting snow, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today and continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend, the governor said.
Locally, a wind chill warning takes effect at 6 a.m. Friday and continues through Saturday. A wind chill warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values that can result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia. A flash freeze also will result in slick road conditions, according to the warning. Temperatures will fall into the single digits tonight, and remain in the single digits Friday with a chance of snow. A low of - 2 is expected Friday night for the Bluefield area.
Justice also issued an updated proclamation declaring Friday as a full-day state holiday for public employees. Public employees involved in emergency response will continue to be on-duty, as required by their supervisors.
“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring to our state,” Justice said. “West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets, and be prepared if there are power outages. West Virginians take care of one another, so on this holiday weekend, make sure you check on your neighbors and loved ones.”
The State of Emergency allows state agencies to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment and other assets.
“This storm will cause difficult travel, extreme cold and other hazardous conditions,” said state Emergency Management Division Director G.E. McCabe. “EMD is in close contact with local offices of emergency management, state and federal partners, and utility company representatives to assist and respond when help is needed.”
Coordinating agencies are being placed on standby to support the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) should the need arise, state officials said.
