CHARLESTON — Another county has been designated a “hotspot” for the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice said this afternoon Marion County is now added to six other counties where an outbreak of the virus has occurred.
Marion County has 30 positive cases and is near Morgantown and contiguous to Monongalia County, which has 68 confirmed cases.
Justice said Marion County will now fall under the executive order he has issued previously for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Kanawha, Monongalia and Harrison counties.
That order reduces an allowable size of a social gathering from 10 to five, as well as bringing in a National Guard “surge” to help with supplies and equipment and directs law enforcement to monitor compliance if called.
