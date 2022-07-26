Weather Alert

.A stalled front from the Mid Atlantic region into the Tennessee Valley will produce periods of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina, Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen over part of southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia, saturating the ground and leaving the area ripe for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce another 1 to 3 inches of rain this afternoon and evening, with locally higher amounts. In addition, any of the stronger thunderstorms will have intense rainfall rates of over 2 inches per hour. These rainfall rates could quickly overwhelm local drainage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&