CHARLESTON — New and active COVID cases keep surging in the state and locally, and Gov. Jim Justice said Monday if he can get the virus anyone can.
Justice held his first pandemic briefing since contracting COVID and isolating last week, and said the Omicron variant “continues to run rampant.”
“The numbers are pretty tough,” he said, referring to 3,673 new cases in one day, active cases once again surpassing 20,000, a daily positivity rate of 22.5 percent and 854 COVID patients in state hospitals.
Justice said the National Guard has deployed 115 members to 13 state hospitals to help with staffing issues as those numbers rise, also seeing 200 in ICUs and 116 on ventilators. Hospitalizations also include 14 pediatric cases with two of those in ICUs.
“We are continuing to see rapid growth in cases,” said state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, with 82 percent of those positive cases sequenced now showing the Omicron variant.
Marsh said the number of positive cases are most likely even greater than that because about 40 percent of COVID cases are asymptomatic.
Hospital numbers will get higher, he added, because Omicron spreads at a rate much higher than Delta or any other variant. “Omicron is by far the most infectious form we have ever seen.”
Marsh also said the chance of those previously having Delta or any other variant to get reinfected by Omicron is greater and, as in the Governor’s case, those who are fully vaccinated and boosted can get it as well.
But Marsh said vaccinations protect against more serious consequences, with the vast majority of those critically ill unvaccinated.
He also said the effectiveness of boosters can wear off, which is why the state has requested authority from the CDC to administer a second Pfizer booster, four months after the first booster was given (four shots total for Pfizer).
However, there has been no response yet from the request.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InferAgency Task Force, said 91 percent of the people on ventilators are unvaccinated with 84 percent of patients in ICUs unvaccinated.
“We will not stop,” he said of urging people to get vaccinated.
Hoyer said the Omicron variant in general causes less severe symptoms than Delta did, but the increases in the number of people getting infected mean those cases of severe symptoms are actually increasing.
Justice also summarized his bout with COVID, calling it “really nasty stuff,” adding the vaccinations he has taken may have saved his life.
While in the middle of writing his State of the State address last week (Tuesday), he said around noon “all of a sudden” he felt a scratchy throat and congestion, followed by a headache and feeling chilled.
“I called to get tested,” he said, but the rapid test came back negative.
However, by 5 p.m. things “started really turning south,” including a fever, which prompted him to go home.
“My blood pressure went through the roof and my heart rate … doubled,” he said, and the PCR test then came back positive. “It grabs ahold of you like you can’t imagine.”
The first couple of days were “tough,” he said, but he received monoclonal antibodies treatments then started to improve.
Justice emphasized the need for vaccines and how much worse it could have been for him if he had not been vaccinated.
He also urged everyone to take precautions.
“If I can get this virus, anyone can,” he said.
Despite respecting people’s right to choose whether to get vaccinated, “I feel more committed to the fact … I am rock solid” behind the vaccine, he said. “These vaccines are safe and they could very well save your life.”
Local numbers of new COVID cases continue to rise as well, with 682 new cases reported between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16. McDowell and Monroe counties are also seeing increased numbers, with 180 new cases in McDowell County during that seven-day period and 198 new cases reported in Monroe County.
The COVID-related death toll stood at 214 in Mercer County on Monday with 56 in McDowell County and 33 in Monroe County. The latest reported death in Monroe County was a 33-year-old female.
As of Sunday, the seven-day average of new cases in the state was 3,862, almost doubling the previous high of 1,982 set on Sept. 15 at the peak of the Delta surge.
Marsh said previously the peak in the Omicron surge may be reached by the first week in February.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.