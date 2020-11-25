CHARLESTON — The first batch of the COVID vaccine should arrive in West Virginia Dec. 10-12.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday morning during his pandemic briefing.
“The first batch is from Pfizer,” he said. “The first batch from Moderna will arrive shortly after that.”
Both vaccines will require two shots, three to four weeks apart, Justice said.
According to CDC (Center for Disease Control) protocol, those who will receive the first shots will include health care workers, first-responders and residents of nursing homes.
Justice did not announce how many doses will be coming in those batches.
“We hope and pray that more and more will be flowing into West Virginia,” he said.
Justice said he and his family will not hesitate to take the vaccine when it is available for them.
