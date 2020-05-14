CHARLESTON — A team from state agencies will be at Bluefield State College Friday and Saturday in an effort to offer coronavirus COVID-19 testing to residents who think they may need it.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday afternoon during his press briefing that the testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Harris Jefferson Student Center, 219 Rock Street at BSC. This is one of four sites around the state to offer the testing, working in coordination with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.
“We are targeting these counties to open up the testing,” he said of Mercer, Berkeley, Raleigh and Jefferson counties.
“Anyone who has any anxiety” and thinks they need to be tested can do so, Justice said, and especially African-Americans, a population that has been especially hard by the virus.
Representatives from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as well as the National Guard will be on hand to do the testing. More details on the testing will be forthcoming. Anyone seeking a test must be a resident of West Virginia and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. There is no charge for the test.
Justice said the state has been increasing the testing effort to help prevent any spread, with the project to test all residents and staff at all state nursing homes complete, and now testing is ongoing in all assisted living facilities as well as staff or day care centers as they prepare to reopen.
Justice also announced gyms and health clubs can reopen on Monday, May 18, under strict guidelines.
Whitewater rafting and zip lines will also be reopen next week, on May 21, as Week 4 of his six-week plan to reopen the state unfolds.
Those businesses will also face strict guidelines, including six to a whitewater raft rather then the usual eight and bus occupancy to and from the New River Gorge will be limited to 18 riders.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
