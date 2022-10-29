Gov. Jim Justice on Friday once again spent most of his time during a pandemic briefing to urge voters to cast a no vote on Amendment 2 on Nov. 8.
Justice said many state organizations, including those comprised of law enforcement officers, are also against the amendment, which would amend the state Constitution and give legislators the authority to change or get rid of the local machinery and tools tax as well as the vehicle personal property tax.
Both taxes raise revenue for localities and Republican leadership in the Senate and House are pushing to pass the amendment and have pledged to reimburse counties for any revenue lost, plus at least another $1 million to help pay for jail bills.
The price tag for that is $550 million a year, and the Senate bill would include $600 million in dedicated funding in the budget each year.
“They are dangling that (getting rid of the car tax) to buy your vote,” Justice said. “You were hoodwinked.”
It is the machinery and inventory tax they are after, he added.
Justice has already laid out a plan to reimburse residents for the money they spend on the car tax each year without changing the Constitution.
He claims the amendment is also about legislators taking local control away and moving it to Charleston.
“When counties come in upside down and Charleston doesn’t have the money to fund them, the only recourse would be to raise local real estate taxes,” he said, adding that the $600 million is too much of a “base build” on the state budget.
But Republican leadership disagrees, pointing to the record surplus last fiscal year of $1.3 billion and about the same expected this year.
They also point out the easiest way to share that surplus with residents is to just get rid of the car tax all together rather than create an added burden to bureaucracy to reimburse residents each year for it.
“We think a much simpler approach is to pass Amendment 2 and let us repeal the car tax,” Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay County, said recently during a stop in Princeton. “We know the state tax department is already overworked. Refunds coming out to West Virginians are already behind schedule.”
Hanshaw said the tax department is unable to process tax returns in a “timely manner” as it is.
“So why would we want to add to what seems like a fairly cumbersome process? It doesn’t inherently seem like the right approach to me when we could conceivably just pass the amendment and eliminate the tax.”
Justice also once again doubled down on his comments about the Charleston “swamp” and legislators pushing for Amendment 2 being influenced by lobbyists who want get rid of the machinery and inventory tax.
Hanshaw said he found the allegation “insulting,” and all 134 legislators meet in Charleston for 60 days during the legislative session and then return to their respective counties, and homes.
They depend on government services as well, from water to fire departments to local police officers.
“These local services matter,” he said. “They matter to all 134 of us, not just a handful of our colleagues who just happen to live in Charleston. So to say that we can’t trust ‘Charleston’ to make these decisions is, frankly, ridiculous.”
Hanshaw said “Charleston” doesn’t make decisions – the 134 men and women who are from all 55 counties in West Virginia make those decisions.
“We have to go back home and live in these same communities after we’ve made those decisions,” he said. “So to say that we are in some way going to jeopardize the services that we depend on is laughable.”
Hanshaw said any bills that proceed related to Amendment 2 will involve all legislators and be subject to changes as with any proposed bil.
Justice also pushed his plan to reduce the state personal income tax, showing a chart that indicated the top states that are “business friendly” in the country have eliminated that tax. West Virginia is currently number 20 on that list of being business friendly.
Responding to a question about Amendment 4, Justice continued to avoid offering full support or opposition.
Amendment 4 would give legislators oversight control of the state Department of Education, which has always been an entity that leaves decisions about education to professional educators, not politicians.
“We do have very qualified people on the state Board of Education,” he said. “We should support and respect their years of experience.”
Justice also praised school systems, saying students, parents and communities “love their teachers.”
“They prove that overwhelmingly our communities are proud of their schools,” he said. “All of us are proud of our community schools.”
Justice said the drop in standardized test scores as a result of the pandemic will be dealt with, pointing out that when he was elected he made education “our centerpiece,” and a “level of trust” must be placed in “our educators and the state Board of Education.”
“We want to do better,” he said, adding that the situation with problems in Logan County schools that prompted the state Board to take over the system will be fixed.
“Good people will dig in and get to the bottom of it,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
