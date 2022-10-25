Passing Amendment 2 on Nov. 8 would be like “blowing our legs off,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.
Justice once again addressed the issue during his pandemic briefing, saying the amendment is “driven by the swamp, by lobbyists.”
Amendment 2, which is on the ballot in November as the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would change the state Constitution to give legislators authority to end or change the vehicle personal property tax as well as machinery and inventory tax in counties.
These two taxes raise substantial money for localities, though, with Mercer County collecting about $11 million a year, with $8 million going to schools and $3 million for county services such as first-responders, parks and other services.
Justice is at odds on the amendment with Republican Senate and House leadership, saying the vehicle tax was included in the amendment as “bait” to get people’s vote when the real purpose is to get rid of the machinery and inventory tax, which would benefit big corporations, not state residents.
“It would not reward the hard-working people of West Virginia … just large corporations,” he said, adding that it would “put a stake in the heart” of the state personal income tax reduction, a strategy he supports as a way to share record state surpluses with residents as well as make the state a more attractive place to live.
Republican members of the Senate who push Amendment 2 say if it passes legislators would have the authority get rid of both the machinery and inventory tax and the car tax, then reimburse counties for the lost revenue using $600 million a year set aside from the current surpluses, totaling $1.3 billion last fiscal year and the same expected this fiscal year.
But Justice has countered with his own plan related to the car tax, and that is to reimburse residents whatever amount they pay on the tax, which averages $450 a year per vehicle in Mercer County.
“We will rebate your money back instantly,” he said, including any vehicle tax paid since January 2022. “You don’t have to change the state Constitution of West Virginia to get rid of this tax.”
Justice said he would call a special session “tomorrow” to get this done if he had GOP support, but the bill will be submitted in January. “I would be stunned if one person votes against it.”
Another impact of Amendment 2, he said, would be to take away local control of the taxes and give it to Charleston.
“Why in the world would you as a county give up a guaranteed income stream and put all of your faith in Charleston?” he said. “Are you kidding me?”
Justice also repeated his opposition to ending the machinery and inventory tax, saying eliminating the tax would mean “gigantic savings” for out-of-state corporations and even millions of savings for his family’s companies.
“But I am telling you not to do it,” he said. “It’s a bad, bad deal.”
The Governor continues to travel around the state to hold community meetings on Amendment 2 and said that after each meeting when those attending understand why that amendment is on the ballot, “they line up 100 percent against it.”
Justice also expressed his opposition to a CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendation to require kids to be get the COVID vaccine before attending public schools.
It is only a recommendation, but Justice said the reason he is talking about it is to reassure any parent who may be concerned that it won’t happen under his watch since “too many rumors are floating around and people get scared.”
“West Virginia will not mandate the vaccine for kids,” he said, but he does urge parents to get their children vaccinated and the final decision on the vaccine should be left to parents.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion on the on the CDC recommendation Monday, saying it is not a decision the CDC can make for states.
“The recent action by the CDC does not change Virginia law on required immunizations for schools and childcare facilities,” Miyares said. “The CDC cannot force vaccine requirements on Virginia families as a condition of school attendance. Required immunizations for school and childcare attendance statewide are determined by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health.”
The legal opinion was requested by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
