CHARLESTON — Pandemic restrictions on restaurants and schools may be dialed back soon.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday morning during his COVID briefing that the infection/recovery numbers keep improving around the state and he has consulted with his pandemic team and school superintendents regarding some ideas about making a “better move forward” to lessen restrictions on some businesses and schools.
“We will meet more today and more tomorrow,” he said. “I think we can move in that direction.”
Justice said the state may be “backing off” on some restrictions on restaurants and the “blended” education schools now use that includes some remote instruction.
He did not give the details, but indicated he would provide those on Friday.
Restaurants continue to work at only 50 percent capacity, and that has created difficulty in maintaining services and jobs.
In March 2020, Justice issued an Executive Order closing restaurants except for takeout.
Outdoor dining with social distancing returned in May 2020 and then indoor dining in June, but with only 50 percent capacity. That was almost nine months ago and restaurants are still struggling to make ends meet at 50 percent capacity.
Most school systems opened for in-classroom instruction on Jan. 19, but continued to use a blended model with four days in classrooms and one day remote
Justice said all categories related to COVID spread continue to decrease dramatically, including the number of active cases, which fell to just over 10,000, the 32nd day consecutive day it has fallen.
Hospitalizations from COVID also continue to drop as well as the number of patients in ICU.
Justice read the ages, gender and county of residence of 13 COVID-related deaths reported during the previous 48 hours.
“It’s still tragic in every way,” he said as the total death toll rose to 2,225. “But it’s better.”
Justice said he was previously reading the information about 70 or 80 deaths, but that number as steadily declined.
In fact, he said, the rate of deaths has dropped 70 percent just in the last several weeks.
“There are signs of real improvement,” he said, adding the state has no red counties now on the County Alert System. “We are really happy about that.”
But Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said residents must remain vigilant.
“It is not the time to let our guard down,” he said, referring to virus mutations that are beginning to spread, posing an unknown about how contagious they are.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
