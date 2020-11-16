WELCH — Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County has a massive COVID-19 outbreak, with 254 positive cases among inmates and 28 staff.
Gov. Jim Justice called the outbreak “unbelievable” during his pandemic briefing Monday morning.
“This is running like wildfire,” he said of the virus.
Justice said McDowell County Commissioner Cecil Patterson called him and asked for help.
“We ran to the fire,” Justice said. “We ran to that facility.”
The center is on lockdown and all protocol is being followed to mitigate, he added.
“When this gets into a (congregate) population it goes everywhere,” he said.
