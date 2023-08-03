Jim Justice's popular pet "Babydog" is playing an early and prominent role in his U.S. Senate campaign.
The official online Babydog store is now open, and is offering everything from "Babydog demands Justice" t-shirts to Babydog coffee mugs.
Justice, the current incumbent governor of the Mountain State, is seeking the Republican nomination for the high-profile U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia. He is being challenged in the Republican primary by incumbent U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.
The winner of the Republican primary would presumably challenge incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin, who faces an uphill re-election battle in now heavily Republican West Virginia. However, Manchin has yet to say whether or not he intends to seek re-election to the U.S. Senate.
Manchin's name is instead frequently mentioned as a possible third-party candidate for president. Speculation regarding a third-party bid was further fueled by Manchin's appearance last month with former Utah Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman at a No Labels town hall meeting.
The No Labels Party has yet to say if it will actually mount a third-party presidential ticket, but has hinted that it may if Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee and Donald Trump is the Republican nominee.
Items available for purchase on the official Babydog store aren't cheap. The 'Babydog demands Justice" T-shirt costs $25, along with a "Let's Go Babydog" shirt. The Babydog coffee mug costs $20. The website says the online store is operated by WinRed.
Mooney didn't immediately comment Thursday on the opening of the Babydog online store.
Earlier in the week, Mooney issued a statement calling Justice a RINO (Republican in Name Only) and criticized the Department of Justice for its latest indictment of former President Donald Trump.
“Unlike liberal Jim Justice, Alex Mooney is the only conservative candidate in this race who is willing to condemn the Biden Administration’s continuous failures and its attacks against the leading Republican candidate for president in 2024," Mooney’s Campaign Manager John Findlay said Wednesday.
The West Virginia contest is one of only a handful of races that will help to determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate in 2024.
