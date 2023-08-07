A special session of the West Virginia Legislature is now underway.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation over the weekend calling for the legislature to convene in special session for the purpose of addressing correctional officer pay and clarifying a bill dealing with tax credits.
The special session got underway Sunday evening and continues today.
It is being held while lawmakers were already gathered in Charleston for the previously-scheduled August interim committee meetings.
Items the Republican governor has asked lawmakers to consider is increasing the salaries of state correctional officers, and a clarification to the state's personal property tax cut.
“I’m also proposing $12 million in supplemental appropriations that will provide much-needed funding to local fire departments," Justice said. "This is in addition to $10 million which has already been appropriated for EMS providers. This is one-time money we’re able to provide for our counties, so I will bring all parties to the table very soon, including the counties and the legislature, so that we can all work together to find a responsible funding stream for our first responders without raising taxes. We all know that our first responders are our heroes, so I’m very proud to propose this funding."
Justice's proclamation lists 44 items for the legislature to consider.
One item is a bill which, if passed, will clarify that certain personal property tax payments on vehicles paid prior to the effective date of the tax credits created in House Bill 2526 during the 2023 regular session are eligible for the full tax credit.
Severa additional bills seek to address the state correctional officer shortage.
Justice said after months of working together with the legislature, and after incorporating input from the court system, several bills are proposed including one which creates critical need pay to help fill positions where they’re needed most, one that restructures the correctional officer position scale to financially incentivize workers to remain as officers instead of moving to administrative roles, and one that provides needed raises for current officers to fill crucial vacancies.
Other supplemental appropriations proposed by Justice include:
• $150 million for highway maintenance and equipment, bringing the total since 2017 to over $2 billion of state dollars invested in West Virginia’s road system.
• $4 million to the West Virginia Division of Forestry for wildfire firefighting equipment.
• 45 million to Marshall University for the expansion of its cybersecurity program.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
