CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday he has no problem with a higher pandemic stimulus package being pushed by Pres. Joe Biden.
Although he is not in favor of any bailouts to cities and states regarding pension funds, he is supporting a larger package, not the $600 billion 10 Republicans, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), offered as an alternative Monday.
“I truly think our nation right now needs to step up in a bigger way and move forward,” he said. “Going bold is no big deal. You go bold.”
Justice addressed the topic during his pandemic briefing and said he does not know all the particulars of the $1.9 billion Biden proposal or the GOP plan, but the bottom line with him is that people and businesses need help.
Businesses, especially restaurants, are in jeopardy, he said, and people need the extra money to pay electric bills, rent and other expenses.
The Biden proposal includes $1,400 checks for taxpayers and more money to help small businesses as well as vaccination costs.
“This nation needs a jump start,” he said, and he doesn’t see adding to the national debt as an impediment. “Trying to be, per se, fiscally responsible at this point in time ... if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?”
Justice used the analogy of a shoe to illustrate that it’s better to make it a little larger than needed than too small.
“If we put too much in the shoe (size), maybe a little too big, we are still walking,” he said. “But if we don’t put enough in the shoe there is no way it can fit on our feet and we don’t walk.”
Justice also said he hopes politicians in Washington do not impede the package as they did the previous one, the $900 billion stimulus initiative that took months to iron out.
“It was the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen in my life,” he said. “It was just plain awful. We may disagree, but we don’t have to get vapor locked.”
Justice said the lack of cooperation is making the political party more important than the people who need the relief.
The relief package controversy comes at a time when COVID numbers are dropping in West Virginia and around the nation, but caution still reigns.
“We have 438 in hospitals,” he said. “That has dropped by 46.5 percent since peaking at 818 on Jan. 5. God forbid we don’t ever go back again. It’s the lowest number in the hospital since Thanksgiving.”
The number of active cases also keeps dropping, down to just over 20,000 on Monday.
“That is the 16th straight day that number has gone down,” he said, but he said the virus can “double back on us” so mask wearing and other precautions must continue.
The state also still leads the nation in the COVID vaccination rate.
“Last week’s allocation (for first doses), our vaccination rate was 108.1 percent of what we received,” he said, explaining that the rate is more than 100 percent because more doses can be retrieved from Moderna vials.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said the reason the state can do this is because a different syringe was ordered ahead of time that does not waste any of the vaccine in the vials.
“Fortunately, West Virginia has been proactive,” he said. “We had ordered 100,000 additional 25 gauge needles.”
That size allows for the extra dose from the Moderna vials, he added.
Hoyer also said a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to have such a high vaccination rate, with people working 16 hours a day to get things done.
More people are also requesting the vaccine who may have turned down the first opportunity, especially in long-term care facilities.
West Virginia was the first state to administer both doses to residents of those facilities who wanted them.
“After the first doses were administered and people saw it was safe, we saw a significant increase in those wanting to take it,” he said. “We have a maintenance plan in place to get to those people and new residents (of long-term care facilities).”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said none of the mutant strains of the virus have been detected in West Virginia.
So far, the vaccine seems to protect against the virus and its variants, he added, touting the effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna even after the first dose.
“A single dose … gives a substantial projection two weeks after the first injection,” he said.
Marsh also said an expected post-Christmas and New Year’s major surge did not materialize, probably because people are doing a better job wearing masks and taking mitigation measures.
With another opportunity for social gatherings coming up on Sunday, Super Bowl 55, state Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said any gathering to watch the game should stick with close family and friends.
“Stay within the family unit and maybe close friends but keeping a social distance,” she said, adding that any bar or restaurant that is showing the game will be “spacing out” customers.
But Justice said that, in his opinion, there is no need to watch the game at all.
That’s because, he said with a smile, the final score will be Tampa Bay 31 and Kansas City 20, with Tom Brady taking care of business.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
