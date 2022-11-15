“The childishness needs to stop now,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday, referring to state Senate leadership criticizing a review of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Justice said during his pandemic briefing the criticism of the plan, which was released last week, was the result of the loss of Amendment 2, as well as the other three amendments, in last week’s election. Senate leadership was pushing for Amendment 2, which would have given legislators the authority to end or change the local machinery and inventory tax and vehicle personal property tax, while Justice went on a statewide campaign against it.
On Nov. 8, state voters rejected the amendment by a vote of 307,701 to 168,919.
“We should respect the vote of the people,” Justice said, rather than starting another “food fight.”
Legislators earlier this year passed a bill to split the DHHR into two entities, one for health and the other for human resources.
However, Justice vetoed the plan and ordered a study of the DHHR to determine the best course of action to fix the many ongoing problems in the massive agency.
“We were shooting from the hip,” he said of the legislators’ plan to split it up.
A thorough “top to bottom” study was needed to better determine how to handle the challenges of the “gigantic organization,” and Justice hired the McChrystal Group to conduct the analysis of the agency earlier this year.
The report concluded that “to improve West Virginia’s health and human services outcomes, the status quo is not an option; DHHR requires bold organizational change. After completing this organization assessment and strategic plan, the McChrystal Team disagrees that splitting DHHR into two separate departments is the option that will provide the desired results. Instead, the McChrystal Team recommends that DHHR remain a single department and focus all improvement efforts — to both structure and process — around the strategic plan designed to address the highest priorities within West Virginia’s environment.”
MetroNews reported that during legislative interim meetings Sunday, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley County, blasted the McChrystal Group report.
“From what I can interpret here, you’re saying throw more money and throw more time but keep doing the same thing,” Blair said in the MetroNews article. “This is what I’ve read into your report so far. Frankly, it looks like this is a million-dollar waste of our taxpayer dollars.”
Toward the end of a Sunday meeting, Blair wrapped up by saying, “We’re finished with that million-dollar nothingburger. Let’s move on to other business.”
Justice also zeroed in on Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, saying Tarr said Justice told him “point blank” that he was going to campaign against Amendment 2 because he couldn’t get his 10 percent personal income tax cut proposal passed.
Justice said that what Tarr said was “an absolute lie of lies of lies” and he wanted to work with the Senate on finding some sort of compromise in tax cuts for residents, but “everywhere we turned we got the door slammed in our face.”
Justice, who wanted the 10 percent personal income tax done first, said the people voted against Amendment 2 based on the loss of local control over those revenue-producing taxes and not wanting to depend on legislators to be reimbursed for lost revenue.
County commissions in 53 of the state’s 55 counties supported him on this, he added.
“We need to behave as adults, and not just irrational children,” he said, adding that he said repeatedly if Amendment 2 passes, he would accept that outcome and continue to “make things better.”
Justice praised Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay County, and members of the House who, he said, have all been “gentlemen and ladies.”
“I would just say this to the Senate: ‘It’s just your leadership,’” he said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got great, great senators. But they’ve got to step up … and stop this nonsense.”
Justice said DHHR now has a plan from a “very reputable” company and its recommendations must be implemented.
“DHHR didn’t just get this way overnight,” he said of the many procedural and communication issues that have plagued the agency. “This report calls for bold changes that are needed. Before start shooting from the hip, at least analyze it all the way through.”
Bill Crouch, DHHR Secretary, said the McChrystal Group looked at specific problems and “what West Virginia needs with regard to DHHR services.”
One of the major changes will be to have deputy secretaries directly responsible for various departments, and working to improve communications within the agency and with legislators.
They will focus on particular issues, he said, and how to solve the problems.
“I am very pleased with this…” he said. “We are going to move immediately.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
