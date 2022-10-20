Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday blasted two West Virginia Congressional representatives for their support of Amendment 2.
During his pandemic briefing, Justice responded to a question related to Rep. Carol Miller, R-3rd District, and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-2nd District, openly supporting the amendment, which is on the ballot on Nov. 8 and, if approved, would give state legislators the authority to change or end the machinery and inventory tax as well as the vehicle personal property tax.
Those two taxes are now under local control and they bring substantial money into counties to support schools and services.
“I think that Congresswoman Miller may already have a conflict…” he said of the machinery and inventory tax and her family car dealerships. “Are they (car dealers) going to get real live money (if the tax is eliminated)? Sure they are.”
Justice said he doesn’t know why Mooney would support or get involved in a state issue.
“In six years, I have only seen him one time,” Justice said. “Does he even know West Virginia exists?”
Justice, who said his family’s companies would benefit to the tune of millions of dollars if the tax were eliminated, is adamantly opposed to Amendment 2 and continues to go around the state holding community meetings urging residents to vote against it.
He said he would at some point like to get rid of the tax, but not now, because putting money back into taxpayers’ pockets is more important and because he has a conflict of interest as well.
Republicans also should be promoting local control and not to do so is “not the Republican way,” he said, calling the machinery and inventory tax the “800-lb. gorilla in the room” that would benefit big companies and not residents.
If Amendment 2 passes and legislators follow the Senate GOP bill now proposed, both taxes would be eliminated and counties would be reimbursed for the lost local revenue, which is $11 million on Mercer County, as well as another at least $1 million for jail bill expenses.
The cost to reimburse counties is about $550 million annually, with the Senate plan setting aside $600 million each year since the state is seeing record revenue surpluses.
Justice has repeatedly questioned what will happen if the those surpluses stop with counties still needing the money.
He has also said repeatedly that the car tax elimination was used as “bait” because the machinery and inventory tax is the real target.
But Justice has proposed a plan to refund car tax money to residents without changing the state Constitution.
“The car tax will be gone,” he said, referring to the refunds. “We will put those dollars back into the pockets of citizens.”
Justice is also pushing for a 10 percent reduction in the personal income tax with a plan to eventually end it.
That, he said, is what will help residents as well as entice people to move into the state.
Many new businesses are locating in the state now, he said, and not one of them has expressed any concern about the machinery and inventory tax.
“There is no need to change the Constitution and take control of the counties,” he said.
A back-and-forth is continuing between Justice and Senate and House GOP leadership as well as the state GOP Party.
The WVGOP issued a statement of support of Amendment 2 last week.
“Make no mistake, Amendment 2 would give the legislature the opportunity to work on a tax reform plan that includes eliminating the personal property tax on motor vehicles. As it stands now, the West Virginia Constitution protects taxation of personal property. No valid reason exists to keep a provision in our State constitution which protects taxation,” the statement said.
“Voting yes to Amendment 2 is the only way to bring tax relief to place money back into the households of hard working West Virginians. Our super majority in the legislature and their fiscally conservative values have created a revenue cushion that doesn’t rely on future surplus dollars. Voting yes to Amendment 2 can bring real tax relief to our hard working citizens,” WVGOP Chair Elgine McArdle said.
Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay County, said last week during a stop in Princeton he thinks Amendment 2 will pass and there are already many “competing plans” out there among legislators.
“After the amendment is adopted, we will get around to figuring out which one of them is the right plan,” he said. “I think the takeaway message, what is common among most members, I believe, of both houses is that there is a desire to eliminate the vehicle tax and a desire to eliminate the equipment and inventory tax, but we’ve got to be sure we do that in a sustainable way.”
Hanshaw said “no one” wants to take any action that would negatively impact city and county budgets.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.